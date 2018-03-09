NYCN wants empowerment, 30% affirmation for youth

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has canvassed for more entrepreneurial support and 30 percent affirmation for the Nigerian youth in the political sphere of the nation which is from the centre to the Local Governments.

The Director of the Directorate, Comrade (Amb) Obinna Nwaka said this on Thursday at the NYCN 2018, 2nd Annual Conference tagged, “Roles of Nigerian Youth in Fostering Peace, Accountability & Good Governance” organized by the Directorate of Political & Democratic Matters of NYCN.

Nwaka said that proper restructuring of Nigerian youth and development should be tackled first before the much sung political restructuring.

“What we want for Nigerian Youth is Entrepreneurship, 30% affirmation space in political parties and appointments in LGAs, States, Federal and including Private firms operating in Nigeria, Mentorship, Youth empowerment, Grant, National Youth Centre in FCT , Subvention to National Youth Council of Nigeria, Scholarships and Core-financing of meaningful Youth programs or projects to give us sense of belonging.

“0n Restructuring of the country, proper restructuring of Nigerian Youth welfare and development should be indispensable and be given utmost priority, though we are beaming our searchlights on all elected political officeholders noting those who are performing below the expectation of the electorates because there shall be ‘continuity or discontinuity,” Nwaka said.

He also used the forum to commiserate with the victims and families of the recent Dapchi kidnap, saying that the National Youth Council of Nigeria condemns the kidnap and implore the Security agencies, politicians and businessmen to discontinue using the youth for political and financial achievement.

Also speaking during the event, former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kinsley Moghalu tasked the youth on evolving a new Nigeria that will meet their aspiration and needs.

While stressing the need to revisit the nation’s youth policy which he said will reposition the condition of Nigerian youth whom most of them are living under N600 daily, he noted that empowerment will be the only panacea.

Presenting a paper on the theme: “Nigerian Youth: The Power and Strength to Entrench Democracy, Amb. Audrey M. I. Okere noted that the conference was timely and should be sustained to the grassroots level as most youth found at the rural areas are vulnerable and can be manipulated by conflict entrepreneurs.