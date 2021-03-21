NYCN President Sukubo congratulates Rivers youths over emergence of Bani

The members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter has elected Comrade Bani Samuel as Chairman for a four years term.

NYCN Rivers State Elective Congress which was keenly contested held, Sunday at Kula, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The result of the election which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere amidst tight security was declared by the Chairman Electoral Planning Committee, Dr Bethel Oko-Jaja.

In his remarks, NYCN Vice President of the South-South, who is also the returning officer for the Rivers 2021 elective congress, Comrade Innocent Ajayi declared that having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner, elected as the Chairman of NYCN Rivers Chapter.

Comrade Bani Samuel polled 65 votes to defeat Comrade Gospel Nsane, who had 61 votes and Comrade Grace Damgbo who got just 3 votes.

READ ALSO: Dan Orbih calls on FG to stop playing politics with the development of the region

Addressing journalists at the end of the election, the NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo commended the Rivers state youths for their peaceful conduct.

Amb. Sukubo said ” I am glad and proud of our Youths, especially the Youth of Rivers states on their peaceful dispositions during the just concluded elections”.

” The election as comes and go, this election is to the glory of God and the success of Rivers State youths. In this election, no victor and no vanquished. Let us see ourselves as one and work collectively in the interest of Rivers State youths and that of Nigeria at large.

” While I congratulate the elected state officials, I appeal to them to carry everyone along. Rivers Youths have given them their mandate, so they should ensure that in all they do, they guide and guard the interest of the Youths. Their programmes and project should be for the development of Rivers youths.

Addressing journalists after his victory, the newly elected Chairman NYCN Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Bani Samuel described the election as free, fair, credible and acceptable to all.

Rivers NYCN elected Chairman, thanked delegates and the delegates and the entire Youths in the state, assuring them of a transparent, all-inclusive and quality leadership.

He said ” to me this is the most frequent and fair election in the Council. I also want urge of leaders at all level to emulate the NYCN Rivers state chapter to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable elections. What the electoral commission did today, I will say kudos to Youth Council. Starting on this note, is a step in the right direction.

” Once inaugurated and sworn in, I will be saddled with the responsibility of repositioning the Rivers state Youth council to the part of progress.

He assured that the values system of the Council will be maintain and sustain for the development of Rivers Youths.

“My advice to all Rivers youth is that, they should believe in themselves and also know that their dreams can come true of they remain focus”.

The election was witnessed by observers that are officials from Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Developments, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Youths and Students Affairs and National Observers from NYCN National headquarters.