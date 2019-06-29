Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) under the leadership of Comrade Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has distanced itself from a recent award given to former President Olusegun Obasanjo by people parading themselves as officers of the council.

While holding the former president in high esteem, the NYCN leadership said it found it expedient to notify the public that the initiators of the award, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and Nihi Oladele John were not executive members of the council and couldn’t have given such award in the name of the council.

Olugbode Damola Hammed, National Public Relations Office of the

National Youth Council of Nigeria in a statement in Abuja on Friday said the council was dismayed on conceiving the news of an honour conferred on former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo as “Father of the Nation”

and a donation of One Million Naira cheque to buy books to Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential library by kenga Imo Ugochinyere and Nihi Oladele John in the name of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

He described the occurrence as not only unfortunate but a daylight robbery carried out in Abeokuta on Thursday in the name of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, by persons running rackets with the collective identity of the Nigeria youths.

The NYCN in the statement ssid “for the record, the Ikenga Ugochinyere was a former Senior Adviser to Dr. Abubakar Saraki ( Senate President), the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Nihi Oladele John was also a member of PDP Kogi state campaign team and still personal assistant to Senator Dino Melaye.

“The leadership of the Council has on several occasion dissociate self from Ikenga and Nihi who are political jobbers without virtue, known scavengers.

They are long fordrive from the activities of the council and does not represent the interest/structure of the council at any level. The general public is therefore advised not to fall victim of the duo.

” It’s worrisome that these charlatans could do this to a prominent personality as the former President of Nigeria. While we sympathize with the former President,

we urge him to subsequently ascertain the authenticity of the group with the Ministry of Youths ( a ministry he created) and the necessary security apparatus before opening his door to the impostors.

“We also caution Nigerians to beware of these fraudsters, Ikenga and Nihi alongside their likes, they are impostors that go around to exploit innocent Nigerians. Opening your door to these jobbers is at your own peril.

“The National leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria under the leadership of Amb. Sukubo Sariagbe Sukubo hereby distances self and Nigeria Youth from the Abeokuta charade as it does not have the backing of Nigeria Youth and it’s orchestrated by impostors of the Council.

If the former President is to be honored, this will be the decision of Nigeria Youth with due process. The Youth Council is not a platform for the political jamboree, and our leadership has zero tolerance for such.”

The council butressed its authenticity claim by presenting to the press, a letter by the immediate past Minister of Youths and Sports, Comrade Solomon Dalung dated 9th May, 2019 to the National President of NYCN, Comrade Sokubo Sara- Igbe Sokubo identifying with his leadership of the council as legal and authentic.

The NYCN, therefore, charged the security agencies to speedily, proactively intervene and stop these impostors, to prevent them from further defrauding other members of the public.