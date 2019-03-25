NYCN charges government on youth inclusiveness in government

By Haruna Aliyu usman,Birnin kebbi



The kebbi state governor his Excellency senator Atiku bagudu has been called upon to include youth in the state he as set to form another cabinet after winning governorship polls.



The called was made by the state chairman National youth caucus of Nigeria Alhaji sanusi bala at his office in birnin kebbi,sanusi reminded the governor that eighty percent of those who brought him to power are youth,therefore deserves slots in his government to contribute their quota to the development of the state.



The chairman added that kebbi is blessed with able bodied educated youth that can take the state to the next level of progress once included in the art of governance, he pointed out already kebbi youth have demonstrated their abilities through farming and several hand works they have engaged for self reliance, therefore we have productive youth sanusi said.



He lauds the governor’s victory at the polls,but also urged him to be magnanimous in his election success adding that he is now a governor for all not his party alone,he further called on him to revamp education in the state and pay attention to health sector in the state.