NYCN calls for youths’ protection against politicians

Like this: Like Loading...

A youth’s body in Kebbi State, National Youths Caucus of Nigeria under the chairmanship of Alhaji Sanusi Bala has called on both the state and federal governments to protect youths against politicians who use them as hunting dogs to cause mayhem during elections. Bala gave the charge at a sensitisation lecture in Birnin Kebbi organised by the body to enlighten youths on good moral behaviour and to inject sanity in their minds with a view to rehabilitating those already engaged in drug addiction and other forms of anti social behaviour. According to him the youth’s body will not folds its hands while able bodied youth are drafted in banditry that is currently fuelling general insecurity in the country. He lamented that high percentage of those captured as kidnappers and armed robbers are youths. He added that it is the constitutional rights of the youths to be protected by the federal and states governments. He said youths on their part must respect government and be law abiding, and called on them to vote for right candidates during the 2019 polls.