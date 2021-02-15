Nwora dazzles in NBA game — Daily Times Nigeria

Rising D’Tigers star, Jordan Nwora, was at his best midweek when he featured for top side Salt Lake City in American National Basketball Association champion (NBA).



Nwora is the son of D’Tigers Assistant Coach, Obinna Nwora. He featured in the team’s African Championship-winning side in Mali.

In the game against Erie Bay Hawks, Nwora was spectacular with a top score of 24 points, 19-14 and 3-5 field goals, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in the 24 minutes that he was featured.

It was indeed a splendid performance by the young Nigerian star. Many, who in the past saw his invitation to the national team as preferential because his father is one o the coaches, have now been forced to keep quiet by his performance.

The player many say has a bright future in the game if he keeps his form and avoids injuries. He is expected to be one o the players that will be invited to the Tokyo Olympics when hostilities start.