Nwokedi declares for Imo guber race, vows to liberate state from bondage, poverty

An Igbo leader in Lagos, High Chief Chika Nwokedi has declared his interest to contest the governorship seat of Imo State in the 2019 general elections, promising to liberate Imolites from bondage and poverty and create jobs that would empower the people.

Nwokedi who is also the president of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ndigbo Buru Out Lagos, made the declaration at his office in Ikotun Lagos in the presence of a large crowd of supporters who gathered to give support to his ambition.

The Ideato born politician who holds the title of Okpoko of Obodoukwu, said his decision to contest the Imo governorship position was a divine call from God, noting that if voted into power his administration would focus on building industries that would create jobs for the teeming youths of the state, while fixing infrastructures across which according to him had become dilapidated.

Nwokedi berated successive administrations in Imo State for betraying the trust of the people, while stressing that it was time the youths take over the mantle of leadership in the country.

The business mogul, who did not reveal the political platform through which he intends to actualise his ambition, denied being sponsored by a god-father, stressing that he was only interested in issues based campaign rather than personality attack.

He said, “I cannot sit and watch my people suffering daily because of bad governance without any remedy; and that was why when I had the divine call from God I obeyed.

It is time the youths take over power, what is happening is that our leaders are betraying the trust of the people and you can see the bad roads, schools everywhere as a sign,” Nwokedi said.