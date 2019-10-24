Nigerian Nwankwo Kanu made the submission while wishing Wenger happy 70th birthday and relieving past memories.

Former international thanked the Frenchman for many great memories.

“Happy 70th birthday and I wish you many more years to a great man, leader and father figure to many. Arsene Wenger. Thanks for the many great memories” he said

Kanu shared a flashback photo of his unveiling at the Emirates, with Wenger beside him both holding a jersey with ‘Kanu 25’ written at the back.