Nwankwo emerges as new LACEADA president

Mr. Jude Chikere Nwankwo has emerged as the new President of Ladipo Central Executive Auto Dealers Association (LCEADA) after a keenly contested election held recently at the Ladipo Auto Market in Matori area of Lagos.

LACEADA is the umbrella body governing the 43 units in Ladipo Auto market and therefore, the fulcrum of all administrative activities in the market.

Nwankwo, a long time auto dealer and former Vice President of the association was announced as the winner by the Chairman of Ladipo Electoral Committee (LEC), Mr. Ofoma Arinze Emmanuel, who emphasized that the election was free and fair.

Other positions that were contested and won were the Secretary General, Chief Public Relation Officer and the Financial Secretary.

Speaking shortly after the elections, Mr. Ofoma who confirmed that the elections were free and fair said that he accepted the job of the Election Committee Chairman, knowing fully well that there would be challenges.

“When I accepted this job I knew there would be challenges, then I expended myself to accommodate them all. But I am happy that I delivered”, Ofoma said.

In his comment, the newly elected President, Nwankwo said he was delighted and that he felt happy for the people of Ladipo who came in en-mass with their support for this success, adding that he will deliver his promise of ushering in peace so that life and property will be also be protected.

He said, “In Ladipo, security is paramount; and I will make sure it will be intact. To achieve all these, I will call all the parties, unit heads and warehouse managers in a round table discussion to move the market forward.

Commenting on the emergence of Nwankwo, Chairman Board Of Trustee (BoT), Ladipo Market, Mr Humphrey Chukwuebuka Obiwulu noted that the elections were free and fair and that there would be no problem in the country, if Nigeria imbibes the process which was observed by Ladipo traders during the elections.

Former President, Comrade Daniel Nwafor , who stated that the elections were also free and fair and very transparent, said that the market needed someone on ground to sanitize the system for a change to come into the market.

The incumbent president of LACEADA, Mr. Kingsley Ikechukwu Ogunor however, said that the market administration did everything possible to ensure that they had a free and fair elections, which it actually turned out to be at the end.

“I used to tell my people that leadership is all about expectancy. You do not go to leadership position and expect that everything will go smoothly because we all came from different backgrounds. We react to things differently. You don’t expect everyone to conform to what you want; leading people is not an easy task. There are areas one needs to use wisdom, areas to be diplomatic and areas to apply force but ensure everyone is being carried along”.

On his expectations from the new President, Ogunor who said that he expects him to learn since he has been in the system with him, added “he has been in the system with me. So those places I had flaws, he should have learnt from it and correct it and those places I have strength, I expect him to wax stronger on those areas. He has to carry the traders along because one cannot work in isolation. Even his opponents that did not win should be reached out to, and brought back on board”.