The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has nominated Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the best performing governor in Nigeria.

The letter nominating the governor as the best performing governor and the recipient of the award for 2019 was signed by the Secretary General of the union, Mike Ike Ene and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Ene said the governor was nominated for the award based on his achievements in the education sector within the three years of his administration in the state.

The letter reads in part: “Your Excellency would recall our letter of commendation and appreciation to yourself with Ref. No. NUT/HQS/EDSW/6/178 dated 9th September, 2019 based on your roles in improving basic education and teachers’ welfare in Edo state.

“As well as the very favourable written recommendations made by Edo state wing of the union on your achievements in the education sector in your state within the three years of your administration’s assumption of office.

“As World Teachers’ Day is fast approaching, the national leadership of our great union, NUT, has found you worthy to be bestowed with the best performing governor award for year 2019 and the award shall be presented to your Excellency on 5th October, 2019 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

“Such an award is unique as all Nigerian teachers are jointly presenting your Excellency this award.”