NUT commends timely release of 344 Kankara school students

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT) Dr. Nasir Idris, has commended president Muhammadu Buhari over the timely rescue and release of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Daily Times recalls that the children were kidnapped after a group of armed bandits attacked the secondary school on Friday.

However, the federal government while announcing the safe release of the boys on Thursday said, the gunmen were armed with AK-47s and exchanged fires with police officers at the scene, allowing some of the children to escape.

Reacting to the development, the NUT in a statement signed by its press and public relations officer Mr Emmanuel Hwande, quoted Dr Idris as saying that he was delighted that children were all back unharmed to be reunited with their families.

He called on governments to take up measures that would heal the students of the psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.

The statement read:

“I wish to on behalf of the generality of teachers of Nigeria, appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency Aminu Bello Masari and the nations security agencies for ensuring timely rescue and release of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

“Indeed the entire nation, particularly the education community, has been anxiously awaiting the safe release and return of these students who had spent seven days in captivity.

We are delighted that they are all back unharmed to be re united with their families and we call on government to take up measures that would heal the students of the psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.

“It is our sincere hope that government would henceforth provide adequate security and protection in and round all schools across the country as well as implement hazard allowance and life insurance for teachers. “These will allay fears of safety concern of students and teachers within our school system and allow for great accomplishments for the attainment of our nation’s educational goals”.