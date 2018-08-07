NURTW lauds FERMA in Nasarawa over road rehabilitation

Nasarawa state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Works (NURTW) has commended the Federal Road Maintenance Agency in the state for fixing the bad potions of roads across the state.

The gesture which the helm man of the union said has mitigated accident rates occasion by bad roads hence the need to give kudos to the Agency.

Chairman of the Union, Alhakoji Adamu, who gave the commendation in a chart with pen pushers in Lafia the state capital over the weekend said, Federal roads in the state, like Lafia Makurdi road, Lafia to Jos, Lafia Shandam road which were built many years back are in the state of dis-repair as a result of being over stretched by motorists.