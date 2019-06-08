NUPENG urges Buhari to address rising security challenges

Joy Obakeye

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has decried the impact of insecurity on the country’s economy, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the rising menace.

The National President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha said, insecurity has given rise to a drastic cut in the supply chain of both cash and food crops from the rural communities, leading to rural-urban migration. The situation, he said, has snowballed into population explosion and avoidable overstretching of infrastructure by people looking for safety and protection of their lives.

He decried the scourge of kidnapping, armed banditry, communal clashes, insurgency, advance-fee scam, cyber fraud, Boko Haram, armed robbery, ritual killings, cattle rustling and youth restiveness, among others.

“Besides, this menace has drastically reduced the investment profile of Nigeria because of both local and foreign investors are scared of the hostile and insecure operating environments which serve as a risk to them over the fear of potential monetary loss. As a result of this, many employable Nigerians are faced with difficult times.”

“We call on President Buhari, having secured a fresh mandate to speedily nip the security challenges of the country in the bud. This will serve as a springboard to open windows of opportunities for socio-economic growth and advancement.

“In the overall interest of Nigerians, we appeal to the government to rejig its economic team and also those saddled with national security and create space for more technocrats.”

Comrade Akporeha said it would also be a plus for the government to do away with people who have outlived their usefulness and others who have lost touch with the grassroots, because, in his view, the task ahead is enormous.

“We, however, call on all Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones to unite and support Buhari to lead the country in the next four years to the greatness that we all desire and deserve”, he said.