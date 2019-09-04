Joy Obakeye

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Worker (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have raised concern over the level of insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed at a joint press conference by the national President of PENGASSAN, Mr Ndukaku Ohaeri, and his NUPENG counterpart, Mr Williams Akporeha, on Tuesday in Lagos.

“We are utterly saddened by the activities of bandits in all sections of the country.

“Everyday headlines, locally and globally, are replete with gory stories of killings, kidnapping, ritualism, cultism, human trafficking, rape, and all sorts.

“We are deeply dumbfounded by the boldness and brazen manner that these bandits carry out their nefarious activities ranging from intimidation, bombings, suicide attacks, raping of schoolgirls and women to mention, but a few.

“Sadly, these nefarious acts have painted Nigeria in a bad light, with serious implications for the much desired national development and growth.’’

Ohaeri called on the federal government and security agencies responsible for securing lives and property to rise up to the occasion by stemming the ugly tide of insecurity.

He said that the mandate given to the government was sacred and required much more than any political affiliation or consideration.

“Government must be seen to be capable, committed and consistent in discharging its responsibilities, the very basic of security of lives and property.

“Nevertheless, we will not renege in doing our best to support the government as we are aware that the success and prosperity of Nigeria is a collective responsibility,’’ he said.

Ohaeri also called on the government to rearrange its security architecture for optimal performance, so that Nigerians could experience the much desired peace and security of lives and property.

