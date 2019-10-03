The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has so far impounded 41 motorcycles and tricycles without number plates in Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

NAN reports that the FRSC had fixed Aug. 1 to commence the exercise but shifted the date to Oct. 2 to ensure adequate sensitisation.

Kumapayi said that on the first day of the clampdown, 21 tricycles and 20 motorcycles were impounded in the state.

According to him, the clampdown which commenced yesterday (Wednesday) is aimed at ensuring security of lives and property of citizens and reducing crime.

“The focus of the enforcement is on number plate (vehicle registration) and rider’s licence.

“Motorcycles and tricycles without number plates are believed not to be captured in the National Drivers and Vehicle database and in the event of accident or crime cannot be traced.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we impounded 41 motorcycles and tricycles during the ongoing enforcement across the state and we will continue today being Thursday, until we achieve total compliance.’’

Kumapayi said that the enforcement was in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA).

The sector commander charged the combined team to be civil and exhibit high level of professionalism, while dealing with the operators/riders. (NAN)