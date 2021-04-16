Number of Nigerians vaccinated of COVID-19 exceed one million

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The number of eligible people who have taken their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria has exceeded the one million mark.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who was giving an update on the vaccination exercise across the country said that at least 1,051,096 people have received the vaccine in the country so far.

The NPHCDA explained that the figures were compiled from the system dashboard of the Electronic Management of Immunisation Data, EMID.

According to the NPHCDA boss, about 16,900 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccines was delivered to the State and they have since launched their COMD-19 vaccination programme.

He said, ” I am pleased to inform you that the vaccination process across the country happening according to plan.

“Even the initial challenges experienced by Kogi state citizens in accessing the vaccines has been resolved by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID 19.

“As you are aware, about 16,900 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccines was delivered to the State and they have since launched their COMD-19 vaccination programme. We are gratified to say that it 1s going very well”.

A further breakdown of the figure reveals that Lagos has the highest number of eligible people who have taken the vaccine jabs with a total of 193,794 with 76.3 per cent of target reached.

The south-west state, which is described as the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, maintains its status as the only state to have surpassed the 100,000 mark. Coming after Lagos as states with the highest number of people that have received the vaccine are Kano, Kaduna, and Ogun where 57,165; 55,756; and 52,613 eligible people have been vaccinated, respectively.

It could be recalled that Nigeria commenced the vaccination exercise with the vaccination of four frontline healthcare workers in Abuja on March 5, three days after the vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Earlier, the WHO country representatives Dr. Walter Molumbo said, more than two hundred million dosage were administered since the commencement of the vaccination exercise.

He howeve disclosed that less than 50percent of the global population could manage an acquired an isoline as over 80percent of the vaccine was available.

Molumbo said that the availability of the vaccine dosage in some countries decided to keep the vaccines for possible future use while some other countries are yet to have access to it.

While calling on Nigerians not be afraid of taking the vaccine, he added that the benefit of taking the vaccine is more than the disadvantage.

“The benefits of taking the vaccines can help to prevent people from several illnesses as all the vaccine roll out are 100 percent effective when it come to preventing severe disease which is the primary objective of the roll out of the vaccination program”, he added.