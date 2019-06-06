NULGE, others commend FG over smooth take off of LG autonomy

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Following the strict adherence to the guidelines of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in the country, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) have commended the federal government for the will to ensure the swift implementation of the policy, particularly on joint state-local governments account and local government funds.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, NULGE President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, also commended financial institutions for cooperating to ensure the smooth take-off of the initiative, despite the stiff opposition from the governors who were only bent on their selfish desires to mismanage funds meant for local governments.

While commending the NFIU for the take-off of the new policy, Comrade Khaleel, noted that the initiative will halt looting of council funds, thereby, granting financial autonomy to local governments which will in turn mark the beginning of a new era for local governments as massive development strides would be felt by the people at the grassroots.

“The federal government, especially President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for standing on the side of the people, rule of laws and the development of the country by insisting on the NFIU guidelines. Also, the financial institutions must be commended for strict adherence to the rules, while we praise the unit itself for leading the way in doing a very good job.

“Effective regulation of arbitrary withdrawals of local government funds by state governments from the joint local government/state joint accounts by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) as we have seen with the take-off now would reduce looting of council finances.

“To encourage the federal government, President Buhari, the banks and other financial institutions and the NFIU itself, the union will train its members across the length and breadth of the country to keep eagle eyes on the operations of the funds going to local government councils henceforth. I am assuring you, we will ensure that flagrant abuse of the system and the funds is stopped,” Khaleel said.

Similarly, the SSASCGOC General Secretary, Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi, applauded the federal government, President Buhari and the unit for taking the step, noting that the state governors have over the years frustrated development at the grassroots by refusing to allow financial autonomy for local government councils.

Olorunfemi commended President Buhari, for sanctioning the guidelines which has renewed the faith of Nigerians and the labour movement in the anti-corruption fight of the present government.

Our correspondent recalls that the NFIU had on May 6 issued the guidelines to reduce the vulnerability created by cash withdrawals from local government funds throughout the country and restoring the full mandate of the operations of state/local government joint accounts to be used solely for the distribution of funds directly to the accounts of local governments.

Banks were requested to ensure the full implementation of the guidelines with effect from June 1, following the state governors’ failure to secure a court order stopping its implementation.

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is the Nigerian arm of the global financial intelligence units domiciled within the EFCC as an autonomous unit. The NFIU seeks to comply with international standards on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and proliferation of small arms.