NUJ distributes foodstuff, others to families of late journalists

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Haruna Usman, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday distributed rice, bundles of wrappers and cash to the families of late journalists in the state.

The annual event had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Shuaibu Alieru, who represented the commissioner for information.

He stated that the foresight of the leadership of the NUJ is remembering the family of their late colleagues was commendable.

Shiek Nasir Abdul Muhyi from Izala sect, who presented the items to the affected families, thanked the union for the donation, adding that gesture will bring succour to the families of the deceased and give them a sense of belonging.

State Chairman of the NUJ, Aliyu Jajirma thanked the permanent secretary for attending the event despite his schedule and prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead journalists.

According to the NUJ state Secretary, Kabir Wurma, said that 17 families are benefitting from the scheme and that each family will receive two bags of rice, a bundle of wrapper and N5, 000 cash as token.