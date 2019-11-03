President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, has decried the incessant attacks, harassments, intimidation and clampdown on journalists and urged authorities to ensure protection and safety of newsmen.

Isiguzo made the remark while speaking on the international day to end impunity of crimes against journalists on the sideline of the national executive council meeting of the union on Sunday in Lokoja.

He said journalists played critical roles in nation building, but unfortunately they have been consistently singled out for all forms of attacks, harassments, intimidation and clampdown.

“The Amnesty International came up with a report recently in which it said that about 19 journalists have either been arrested or dumped in prison in the last 10 months.

“That is a development that is very unfortunate, sad and unacceptable. And we will use the opportunity of this 2019 celebration to also draw government’s attention to the fact that journalists must be protected,” he said.

The NUJ president said that journalists have strived to keep the nation together by playing their unique role, saying that “the reason the nation is still united today is because of the unique role of the media.

“If the media has taken a very divisive role, the nation would have been reduced to tatters. We are part and parcel of the corporate entity called Nigeria and we play our unique role.

“So, the government and those in authority must appreciate this fact, that we must not be singled out for dehumanisation and for incessant attacks; we must be part and parcel of the corporate entity.

“We are stakeholders just like the security operatives, the political actors and the political leaders. All of us are partners in progress and we must be seen as such,” he said.

On welfare of journalists, the president said the NUJ national secretariat takes the welfare of members very seriously, adding that it is actually the mantra of his leadership as “there is no unionism without welfare. If any of such exists, then it is not in union.

“Why people come together and collate into a body or an association is so that their common interests will be protected. That is the primary duty or the primary reason why you form unions.

“So, it’s such that we will not joke with. We are taking up the issue of non-payment of salaries, we are taking up the issue of late payment of salaries and we are taking up the issue of enhanced media package for journalists.

“Because we know that these people play unique roles in the system and we also appreciate the occupational hazards we face every other day, and if we are playing these roles, even in a very tight environment, we should also be specially remunerated.

“Very soon, we are going to be sponsoring a bill through some members of the National Assembly on the need to have an enhanced salary package for the media. That is in the works and I believe before long the details will be made open,” Isuguzo said.