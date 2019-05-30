NUJ congratulates Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Delta State Council, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on their successful inauguration for a second term in office.

The union is a statement jointly signed by Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, Chiarman and Comrade Churchill Oyowe, Secretary urged the governor to do his best to ensure that dividend of democracy is delivered to the people.

“Our constitutional mandate as enshrined in Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.

“We are glad that the governor has taken the initiative in the past to herald his second term with a vow to continue with good governance and responsiveness.

This is the hallmark of democracy and we believe is the best approach to truly deliver democracy dividends to the people”, the statement added.