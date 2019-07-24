By Bonaventure Melah

The Delta state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, says the nomination of the Chief Press Secretary to Delta state governor Ehiedu Aniagwu as commissioner designate by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is a step in the right direction.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and made available to Daily Times, the Council expressed gratitude to the governor for appointing Ehiedu, adding that the former staff of DAAR Communications Plc, has all it takes to perform optimally as a commissioner.

According to NUJ, the nomination of Mr Aniagwu is a reward for his excellent distinguished service as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Delta State Governor.

“The council recalls with joy the friendly disposition of Mr Aniagwu even in the face of herculean challenges in the course of managing the media and attending to diverse issues brought to him by members of the NUJ and thank him for being there always as a solution provider.

“While acknowledging the fact that Mr Aniagwu’s diverse experience and pedigree qualify him for any portfolio in the state, the NUJ believes that an assigned role in the information sector will further justify him as a round peg in a round hole.

“The council commends the Governor for recognizing the excellence in Mr Aniagwu and prayed that the nomination for appointment as a commissioner, when confirmed, will add greater value to the worth of the Delta State Executive Council,” the statement stated.