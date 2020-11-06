NUFBTE expels 21 members over alleged anti-union activities

By Joy Obakeye

The National Union of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has expelled 21 of its suspended members over anti-union conduct.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National President, Mr Lateef Oyelekan, and Acting General Secretary, Mr Mike Olarenwaju, during the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

According to the union, “the NEC in-session received and extensively deliberated on the report of the National Administrative Committee (NAC) and the NUFBTE Disciplinary Committee (NDC) on some suspended members and staff of our union concerning their deliberate infractions committed against the provisions of our Union’s Constitution and refusal to honour their respective invitations to attend Disciplinary Committee hearings to clear various allegations of misconduct levelled against them.”

The union explained that, Mr Peter Onoja, the union’s former National Signing Trustee, now among the expelled members, had claimed that the union had two factions and named himself president of one of the factions.

“The NEC in-session considered and accepted the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee concerning the suspended General Secretary (Comrade Bamidele Busari).

“Consequently, the NEC in-session approved the immediate dismissal of Comrade Bamidele Busari from the service of our Union with immediate effect.”

The union noted that, “in view of the vacuum created by the expulsion of Comrade Onoja as a National Signing Trustee and Dismissal of Comrade Bamidele Busari as General Secretary of our union respectively.

“The NEC in-session in accordance with relevant provisions of our Union’s Constitution approved the immediate cooption to fill all vacant positions in National Administrative Committee (NAC) of our Unions as follows, comrade Mike Olanrewaju, acting general secretary, Daniel Benson, national signing trustee and Yomi Oni-Orisan, National Trustee.”