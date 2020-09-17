NUFBTE debunks alleged division, crisis in union

By Joy Obakeye

The National President of National Union of Food Beverage & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), has reiterated that there is no crisis or division in the union.

This was disclosed by the National President of the union, Comrade Lateef Oyelekan, during a press conference with journalists in Lagos.

According to him, the current members of National Administrative Council (NAC) elected on 9th December 2016 for a four years tenure are still solidly united, save for Comrade Onoja J. Peter currently on suspension due to his gross anti-union conducts.

“In other words, 10 elected members are very united in performing their duties while five, out of six appointed members, are performing their respective duties with absolute commitment, while Comrade Bamidele Busari, General Secretary, is currently on suspension owing to his gross infraction against the constitution of our union.”

The acting Secretary General of NUFBTE, Comrade Mike Olanrewaju, stated that the deferments of election across board for all organs of the union by two years, in other words, two years extension of the current tenure of elected officers, was a meticulous and progressive decision overwhelmingly adopted by the National Executive Council (NEC) at its annual meeting in Abuja on 4th February, 2019.

“Therefore, the main motive for the deferment of elections by two years was predicated on the necessity to avoid the unhealthy incidence of animosity, bickering and unnecessary distractions usually associated with the process and conduct of elections.

“Contrary to the impression being portrayed in various media, the truth remains that the amiable and humble President was never involved in the initiative of the progressive idea of tenure extension.

Rather, it was a collective decision of the union members across the country to the mutual benefit of all members.”

Recalled that the National Executive council (NEC) meeting of our union was held on 14th February ,2020.

One of the major issued discussed and adopted was the resolution of NEC in-session to convene an emergency delegates conference (EDC) of our union to address any pressing and urgent matter.”

READ ALSO: Surviving members of NUFBTE, Golden Guinea breweries holds church service

“The NEC in-session further and directed the national administrative committee (NAC) of our union to ensure that the emergency delegates conference is held between February and August 2020 unfailing.”

On alleged court injunction by the aggrieved parties, Comrade Mike Olanrewaju, posited that it is on record that no injunction was served on the union.

“Our doors are opened, we have not been served any court injunction. We all know that there is a process to serve such injunctions.

This must be served physically or by substituted means through a competent court order,” he said.