NUC orders Universities to be ready for full reopening

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has directed Vice Chancellors of universities to conclude arrangements for the immediate and full reopening of tertiary institutions.

The NUC through the Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, conveyed the directive to the vice chancellors in a memo on behalf of NUC Executive Secretary Abubakar Rasheed.

According to the memo sent across, “Fresh directives for the safe re-opening of universities for academic activities during the Covid-19 pandemic”, were sent to Education Minister Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba and Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

According to the commission, since the curve of coronavirus infections was declining, it is safe for reopening formalities to commence.

In the memo, NUC stated that varsities can now conclude their resumption arrangements as long as they are in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines and other existing NUC assurance and guidelines.

“Following the recent press briefing by the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19, to the effect that significant deadline in the reproduction number (R-value) for COVID-19 has been recorded in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has accepted the request of the NUC to firm up arrangement towards the immediate resumption of academic activities.”

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines which are very much in force. The decision to re-open institutions should not, in any way, diminish the importance attached to full compliance.

In line with this directive, Daily Times had reported in August, that NUC had set out some guidelines spelling out preparations for resumption of universities.

While highlighting the extent of their preparations, Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said that the commission was collating data on the assessment of the level of preparedness by the various universities through their vice-chancellors to determine if the universities were safe for resumption to both academic and non-academic activities.