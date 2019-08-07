By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

In its bid to ensure the credibility of certificates being issued by foreign universities, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced its collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to block fake foreign trained graduates from partaking in the compulsory one- year national service.

Speaking while playing host to the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said that already, plans are underway to block fake foreign-trained graduates from coming into the country to partake in the compulsory one -year national service.

He said that the NUC would continue to ensure the credibility of certificates being issued by Nigerian universities and block the increasing number of fake foreign-trained graduates coming into the country.

Lamenting the challenges in vetting the certificates obtained from universities established by Nigerians outside the country, Prof. Rasheed, said that many universities produce quality graduates while some produce graduates that cannot defend their certificates.

While disclosing that the commission has not approved the degrees of some online universities operating in the country, the NUC boss added that the commission has approached the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) to shut down some illegal universities operating in Nigeria.

“The NUC and NYSC must work together to help the country in producing quality graduates and NUC will continue to certify the credibility of certificates obtained from Nigerian universities,” he said.