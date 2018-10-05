NUC To Establish ICT Framework For Undergraduate

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said that a framework will be established for all undergraduates to pass through an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training phase.

NUC chairman, Information And Communication Technology (ICT), Development Committee, Mr Johnson Asinugo who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday during an interactive session between the Directors of ICT of all Nigerian universities with the NUC, ICT committee said that the commission is establishing a framework where all Nigerian university graduates and students would pass through an ICT training phase.

He said, “There is no reason why we should graduate a Nigerian student who is computer illiterate. Part of what we are trying to do now is to establish a framework where all Nigerian university graduates or students would pass through an ICT training phase”.

On the issue of difficulties in issuing transcripts to students after graduation, Asinugo said that the ICT once effected will address all the issues.

“If the university system computerise its environment sufficiently, most of the problems such as the issue of getting transcript will be addressed”.

Also, the Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology at the commission, Dr Babatunde Suleiman Raymond-Yusuf that globally, ICT is driving and shaping everything

He stresses the need for universities to know what is required to accomplish the task as well as put in place structures and capacity to drive the education using appropriate ICT tools.

“By the time we finish this process, it should be a thing of the past for any Nigerian university to be unable to use ICT to resolve these issues.

“This is the practised globally and we should not be left behind. We want our students to be the best in competing with their counterpart worldwide” He said.