NTC Bill not rejected by Presidency – Hassan Bello

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Alhaji Hassan Bello, on Thursday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari did not decline assent to the National Transport Commission Bill 2018 but requested adjustment to the safety regulations section. He said that the safety section was added by the National Assembly which would be removed. “The president didn’t decline the bill, he only said that some sections should be corrected and should be brought back to him for assent which we have done,” Bello said. The President had earlier noted that some sections of the Bill contained safety regulations that would duplicate the functions of existing transport agencies like NPA and NIMASA which should be expunged from the bill. He also said that the percentage of the amount to be retained by the agency from royalties collected under section 19 (2)(d) should be reduced from 10 to five per cent. “Section 19 (2)(f) which stipulates charge of three per cent freight tariff stabilisation fee on all imports and exports out of Nigeria including wet and dry cargoes should be amended and reduced from three per cent to one per cent. “Section 12 (9)(2)(d) stipulates that a portion of the proceeds from royalties collected by the authority empowered to collect royalties from transport service providers should not exceed 10 per cent which is collected by service providers and concessionaires which is contained in NSC legislation.” Bello, however, said that all necessary adjustments would be made and taken for assent.