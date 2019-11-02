The Nigerian Television Authority is set to show live broadcast of the English premier league on the various stations in Nigeria.

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media | Coordinator, Bashir Ahmad disclosed this on Saturday on his twitter handle.

He wrote, ”So, Nigerian Television Authority (@NTANewsNow) will start showing English Premier League LIVE. Good one! Congratulations to Football lovers, especially those who are supporting English teams, most especially, Arsenal fans. ”

As at the time of filing this report, the television network is yet to react to this development.