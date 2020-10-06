NTA partners Adenuga for Village Headmaster return

Exciting news as 22 years after, oldies TV drama, The Village Headmaster, is set for a comeback. Wale Adenuga has partnered with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to return the series.

Wale Adenuga’s production outfit, WAP, partnered with NTA management to in a deal ahead of the production.

The new production of The Village Headmaster TV drama series is scheduled to premiere on NTA Network in January 2021.

A statement from WAP reads: “History was made recently when Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Management and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) Management met to sign an MoU officially marking the beginning of a partnership aimed at bringing the iconic The Village Headmaster back to TV.

READ ALSO: Growth and entertainment industry in Nigeria at 60

“When The Village Headmaster TV drama series originally aired from 1968 to 1988, it was more than a TV drama; it has always been a source of pride and unity to the Nigerian people as a whole, and this is the legacy which NTA and WAP would be continuing with this new production.”