Nsukka Liverpool fans celebrate Champions League win with a goat

Nsukka Liverpool supporters attend church thanksgiving service with a goat celebrates Champions League triumph following a 2-0 win over Premier League rival Tottenham Hotspurs early this month at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The Reds faithful in the Eastern part of Nigeria celebrate their club sixth European Cup title after Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot two minutes into the encounter when Moussa Sissoko was contentiously punished for a handball.

However, substitute Divock Origi ensured manager Jurgen Klopp won his first trophy as Liverpool manager by driving low and powerfully past Hugo Lloris with three minutes from time after 18 days fans in the eastern part of Nigeria attended a church service to give gratitude to God for helping become kings of Europe again.

The Merseyside club narrowly missed the Premier League title on the last day as Manchester City ran away with the silverware with just a point difference.