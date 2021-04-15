NSMA: Super celebs battle for honour in Naija Game of Thrones

By Mutiat Alli

Nigeria’s top entertainment celebrities are leading brands and personalities competing in the maiden edition of Nigerian Social Media Award (NSMA) scheduled for December 11, 2021, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Competing on the premium category of the award, Ultimate Brand Ambassador codenamed, Naija Game of Thrones are entertainers like 2Baba, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wiz Kid, Olamide, Don Jazzy, and Genevieve Nnaji, who were selected from a month-long online survey.

The project manager, Francis Amirize, says the idea to institute a social media award in Nigeria stems from the fact that social media which a few years ago started as a fun spot has today metamorphosed into an opinion-shaping part of existence that can no longer be ignored in the scheme of things in the world.

“The Nigerian Social Media Award is a concept whose time is here and you will believe when you look at how the events on social media are shaping perceptions in the world today.

The world spends millions of man-hours on social media every day learning, entertaining themselves or others, and conversing. In all these, impressions are being created and perceptions are being formed.

So we are looking at the brands, individuals, enterprises, art forms, and events that are making these impacts on a yearly basis. Everyone is on social media today, so it is appropriate to recognize and celebrate things going on there.

There are many categories but the definitive is the Ultimate Brand Ambassador of the Year aka Naija Game of Thrones, whose shortlist came from an online survey.

Consisting mainly of celebrities by virtue of the nature of their profession, these personalities will test their popularity amongst social media users who would vote to decide who the ultimate winner will be.

It was designed to be a keenly contested programme where the ultimate winner will get the ultimate cash prize of N20m and be crowned the Ultimate Brand Ambassador.

Only social media users can decide who this celebrity will be with their votes.

The project will finally leave the virtual realm to reality at a live performance that will hold at Eko Hotel on December 11, 2021, where top West African entertainers will feature”, says Francis.