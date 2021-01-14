NSE to x-ray 2020 market activities, provide 2021 outlook

MOTOLANI OSENI

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has concluded all plans to review market activities for the year 2020, while makes projections for 2021.

The Exchange on Wednesday said that the 2020 Market Recap and 2021 Outlook on will come upon Tuesday, 19 January 2021.

In light of the current protocols around the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will hold virtually and is open to members of the stockbroking community, analysts, regulators, media and other stakeholders in the capital market. Interested participants can register via the link: http://bit.ly/nse-2021-outlook

At the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr Oscar N. Onyema, supported by members of the Executive Committee will give a presentation covering: Global capital market review, particularly the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of the performance of The Exchange.

This will cover product performance (Equities, Fixed Income and Exchange Traded Products); The NSE’s strategic performance across business development (listings, index launch, strategic projects etc.); market initiatives (business partnerships, innovation, advocacy and more); and Corporate Citizenship development (ESG related efforts).

The event will also feature a special presentation from the Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and the Middle East, Global Research, Standard Chartered Bank, Ms Razia Khan, on the prognosis for 2021 – local and international market postulations, capital market projections, and more.

It would be recalled that in previous years, this event has provided an opportunity for participants to interact with the Management of The Exchange.

There will, therefore, be a Questions & Answers session to shed more light on what capital market stakeholders can look forward to in 2021.