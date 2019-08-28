Motolani Oseni

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host the 4th edition of the NSE Market Data Workshop. The event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With the theme, “Partnerships, Products and the Customer”, the 2019 NSE Market Data Workshop will bring together investors, market data aggregators, exchanges, market regulators, government agencies, broker-dealers, media and other capital market stakeholders to discuss market data products and partnerships opportunities available to launch customer-centric products, while leveraging on strategic synergies and technologies to drive market participation.

The one-day event which is an exhibition-styled the workshop will feature presentations and panel discussions from thought leaders within the industry. Interested participants can register online at http://www.nse.com.ng/mdw-2019.

Commenting on the event, Mr Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, stated that “we launched this event four years ago to create awareness on the critical application of market data in making sound investment decisions whilst highlighting the various data products available in the Nigerian marketplace.

As technology evolves, what can be considered useful data is changing.

It is, for this reason, we instituted the NSE Market Data Workshop to inspire market participants and the wider ecosystem to become more innovative in the use of market data as they strive to leapfrog performance through the use of the many market data solutions offered by NSE”.

“This event which presents a high-profile business networking opportunity for market stakeholders has become a signature industry event due to the quality of its content, speakers, participants and publicity received since its maiden edition in 2016.

For this year, we have received sponsorship boost from Infoware Limited and HP Nigeria. Sponsorship of the event provides an excellent opportunity to increase your company’s presence and take advantage of networking opportunities.

Our standard sponsorship packages can be found on the event registration page and we welcome potential sponsors/partners”, added Chiemeka.”