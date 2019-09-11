Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The NSE or The Exchange) is set to launch X-Mobile, a dynamic and the user-friendly mobile app, to enhance investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market.

The NSE mobile app which is currently in its Beta state will be launched at the 2019 NSE Market Data Workshop taking place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

X-Mobile is designed to provide market participants, especially retail investors, convenient, faster and real-time access to The Exchange’s activities. It features market snapshots, stock prices, market analytics, financial news, dealing members directory and trade simulation.

With X-Mobile, users can create personalized watch lists to keep track of chosen securities, eliminating the need to access multiple information sources.

X-Mobile is available free of charge on Google Play store for download for Android smartphones. The IOS version is now in the testing phase.

Speaking on the launch of X-Mobile, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE, Mr Jude Chiemeka, noted that the delivery of the NSE Mobile App is consistent with NSE’s new strategic intent to leverage on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the era of Digitization to enhance the operation of the market.

“The introduction of X-Mobile is part of our engagement strategy with existing and potential investors who now have increased the thirst for data and detailed disclosure information to make sound investment decisions.

This is one of the ways we are contributing to the attainment of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy of reducing the proportion of adult Nigerians that are ﬁnancially excluded to 20 per cent in the year 2020.

The app will support our efforts at financial literacy and inclusion by bringing the capital market to the fingertips of market enthusiasts and spark a new interest for potential investors.”

“X-Mobile will complement the NSE website and other NSE portals currently being used to provide information to market stakeholders.

We will continue to leverage technology with a customer-centric focus to make financial services more inclusive and to provide a superior customer experience in the access and use of capital”, Chiemeka added.