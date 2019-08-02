The crucial market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday returned back to negative territory after a day growth, dropping by 0.43 per cent.

The All-Share Index dipped 118 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 27,630.46 against 27,748.46 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.522 trillion shed N58 billion or 0.43 per cent to close at N13.464 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement table indicates that MTN Nigeria Communications recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N2.05 to close at N127 per share.

Conoil trailed with a loss of N1.10 to close at N18.60, while Dangote Flour dipped 90k to close at N18.50 per share.

Access Bank was down by 20k to close at N6.20, while Continental Insurance lost 19k to close at N1.72 per share.

On the other hand, Forte Oil led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N1.40 to close at N19.45 per share.

Berger Paint followed with a gain of 60k to close at N6.85, C and I Leasing improved by 55k to close at N6.05 per share.

GlaxoSmithKline gained 30k to close at N8.30, while Africa Prudential increased by 27k to close at N3.87 per share.

MTN Nigeria was the most active stock, exchanging 25.37 million shares worth N3.22 billion.

It was trailed by Zenith Bank with an account of 16.95 million shares valued at N310.31 million, while Access Bank traded 15.88 million shares worth N98.53 million.

FCMB Group sold 13.29 million shares valued at N22.35 million, GTB transacted 11.94 million shares worth N333.65 million.

In all, investors traded 161.65 million shares valued at N4.80 billion achieved in 3,088 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 97.36 million shares worth N1.77 billion in 2,936 deals on Thursday.