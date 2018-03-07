NSE employees donate books to IDPS

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE) has announced the that its employees have donated over 1,500 books to pupils of Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School, located in the Abuja Talakawa District of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The book donation which is part of the NSE Employee Give-back and Employee Volunteering Programme was executed to promote and encourage reading and writing among children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) settlement and consequently increase their overall performance.

Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division, NSE, said “our employees are our greatest asset. They do not only give 100 percent to their jobs, they also go above and beyond by supporting communities where they live and work. They are passionate about improving the lives of individuals and communities by offering their time, expertise and charitable giving to create more sustainable communities.

“Through our Employee Give-back and Employee Volunteering Programme, we are proud to have a workforce that is committed to making a difference in our communities”.

“Children and youths are an important component of planning our future as a nation and we must help them develop their identity and be a contributing factor to society. The internally displaced children are part of the society that deserve good educational services, so the books donation by our employees will help these children exhibit more positive attitudes towards improving their reading culture”, added Adeeko.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on October 18, 2017, donated the Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School to Borno State Government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, to help Internally Displaced Persons.

The Exchange, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, instituted an Employee Volunteering Scheme and Employee Give-Back Initiative in 2015, to encourage employees ‘give back” to the community while providing them with “hands on” experience and the opportunity to make worthwhile difference to their operating community.



Stories: Bonny Amadi