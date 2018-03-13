NSE ASI gains 0.04% as Zenith, FBNH emerged most transacted stocks

The Nigerian equities market on Tuesday gained 0.04 per cent, ostensibly closing flat at 43,073.45. The trend follows the gains in the Industrial and oil & gas names.

A total of 407,961,780.00 million shares worth N6, 118,854,000.87 billion was transacted investors in 5,247.00 deals, as the market capitalization closed at N15, 408,803,226,873.60 trillion.

BOND capitalsation closed at N9, 730,598,605,151.56 trn, while ETF capitalizations closed the day at N8, 167,506,028.94

However, market breadth index ended negative with 39 stocks declining against 26 stocks that gained.

NESTLE Nigeria led the top five gainers’ table with 1.45 per cent or N20 increase in equity pricing closing at N1400 per share, followed by MOBIL , which gained 4.97 per cent or N8.7, to close at N183.7 per share, while Dangote cement appreciated by 1.28 per cent or N3.4 to close the day’s transaction at N268.4 per share.

Total Nigeria appreciated by 1.18 per cent or N2.9 to close trade at N249 per share, while Guinness Nigeria closed the top five gainers table with 0.81 per cent or N0.8 to close at N99.8 per share.

Unilever led the decliners table with 4.93 per cent or N0.3 to close trade at N57.8 per share, followed by Glaxo Smith Kline with -5.00% to close at N20.9 per share, while DANGSUGAR dropped by 4.50 per cent , to close at N22.3 per share.

NASCON depreciated by 4.35 per cent as it closed at N22 per share, while Zenith bank closed the top five losers table with 1.77 per cent, closing trade at N30.45 per share.

ZENITHBANK with 70,262,625 shares valued at N2, 189,021,148.60 bn emerged the top traded stock for the day, followed by FBNH with 53,021,761 shares worth N605, 308,384.85 bn and MANSARD with a turnover of 50,355,000 million shares worth N137, 475,977.06m.

UBA with 27,377,243 million shares worth N336, 151,151.30 emerged the fourth most transacted equity while SKYEBANK close the top five most traded company with 19,074,886 million shares worth N16, 926,505.55m.