The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo state Command have arrested one Femi Adejuwon, an undergraduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student.

The NSCDC state Commandant, Philip Ayuba, made this disclosure in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Ayodeji Olufemi, the command’s public relations officer on Tuesday in Akure.

“Information reaching us from concerned citizens in Ijoka Area, Akure, on April 12, says that a 16-year-old student, who is currently awaiting admission, was allegedly raped by one Femi Adejuwon, an undergraduate of the Accountancy Department, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti.

“Based on investigation, the victim narrated her terrible ordeal after being discharged from the Police Clinic, Akure.

“She said that the suspect called her on phone to meet him in his friend’s place. On getting there, Femi Adejuwon took her in, shut the door and forcefully violated her. Shewas later rescued in a pool of her blood,” he said.

The commandant said that the suspect later confessed to the crime after much interrogation, blaming the devil for the act.

Ayuba however, added that investigation was still ongoing on the matter and the suspect would be charged to court for justice to take its course.

The commandant therefore, advised all parents and guardians to watch over their children or wards, especially during this COVID-19 lockdown.

Ayuba also admonished youths to shun all social vices such as rape, theft, cultism, vandalism, riot among others in the good interest of the state.