NSCDC nabs suspected kidnapper who disguises as ‘mad man’ in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ondo State command has apprehended a suspected kidnapper. Briefing newsmen on the arrest of the suspected kidnapper, the state Commandant of the Corps, Pedro Awili explained that the suspected kidnapper who has been identified as Dele has been under intense surveillance after reports were made about his suspicious acts.

He also stated that the suspected kidnapper has been disguising as a mentally deranged person within the Isikan neighbourhood of Akure.

“Our QRS team on October 15 arrested One Dele who is pretending as a mad man at Isikan area of Akure with Itel phone.

“When our men arrested him and checked his mobile phone after some few second he got an alert of N1.5million payment into his account.

“Immediately the alert entered he forcefully collected the mobile phone and smashed it on the floor.

“We are going to repair the mobile phone to know and ascertain the person that sent the money to him and the persons who his working for,” he state.

Awili who called on the people on the need to be highly security conscious, vowed to investigate the issue in order to apprehend those involved in the criminal act with him.

“We are advising member of public that they should cooperate with the security agencies by giving us adequate, accurate and verified information that could help us carried out our mandates.

“And people should watch their environment and to know the kind of people they see especially mad-man to know if true such a person is a man mad.”