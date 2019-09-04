In a bid to tackle the menace of farmers/herders conflicts in Niger state, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commissioned no fewer than 100 agro rangers in the state.

According to the state Commandant of the corps, George Edem, the specialized unit is charged with the responsibility of securing areas earmarked for National Livestock Transformation Plan.

While noting that the agro-rangers have been trained on how use tools and machines that would ensure professionalism in the discharge of their mandate, he revealed that the feat was achieved through the corps collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in training 750 of its personnel out of which 100 have been posted to Niger.

Agro Rangers programme is designed to protect farmers and their investments from attacks by criminals, especially kidnappers and it’s a unit under the NSCDC.

“It is evident to all that in recent times one of the major problems in present day Nigeria is farmers/conflicts.

“This has impeded on government activities in its determination to encourage foreign investors and enhance diversification of the economy through investments in agricultural sector.

“These farmers/herders conflict is highly prevalent in the North Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, in which Niger is not left out,” he said.

On his part, the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello, while commending the NSCDC for the initiative, described it as a step in the right direction explaining that it is imperative to protect investments in the state as it is currently an haven for agro investors.

In consonance with this, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Plateau state also inaugurated 40 agro rangers detailed to protect agro allied investments of Nigerians and foreigners in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Jos, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Solomon Olasupo, said that the pioneer rangers underwent intensive and rigorous training to enable them to discharge their duties diligently.

Olasupo urged the trained officers to operate in their assigned designated areas with high level of professionalism and patriotism, warning that mediocre performance would not be tolerated.

The state Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by the Director General, Research, Strategic Planning and Documentation, assured that the agro rangers would be highly instrumental in complimenting the state government’s efforts in the fight against crime.

Lalong, urged the NSCDC to have inter-agency cooperation to prevent misinformation which he said, posed a great security risk in stirring up crisis.