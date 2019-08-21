The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo state Command on Tuesday warned criminals in the state to either desist from committing crimes or face the full wrath of the law.

NSCDC state Commandant, Mrs. Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, read the riot act while parading some suspects for various crimes before newsmen in Akure.

Abiakam-Omanu, who was represented by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Omole, said the command is working to ensure the state is rid of all criminal activities.

“Our officers and men, in collaboration with other sister agencies are working 24 hours to ensure that the state is not a hiding place for criminals.

“We are sending this warning across to all those who are engaged in various crimes that there is no more a hiding place and the state must be free from all criminal activities,” she said.

The commandant said that the command was able to effect the arrest through efforts of its gallant officers, adding that the suspects were arrested for human trafficking, cyber crime, threat to life, obtaining by false pretense and many other offences.

“Two dangerous syndicate involved in internet love scam targeting middle-aged women were arrested by our specially trained officers.

“A university undergraduate member of the gang named, Giftency Oshafa and another suspect, Bella Avwerosuo, have been arrested and are assisting in our investigations.

“So far, we have deduced through our investigation that numerous bank accounts are being used by the syndicate and are undergoing forensic analysis.

“Another deadly gang who posed as traditionalist with spiritual ability to facilitate money rituals for their victims are in our custody.

“They have swindled their preys of huge sums of money and have continue to blackmail their preys.

“In view of this, at the end of our investigations, they all will be charged to court accordingly,” she said.