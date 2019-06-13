NSCDC deploys personnel to volatile areas in Katsina

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Following the disturbing trend of armed banditry and cattle rustling in Katsina state, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Mahamadu has directed the commandant of the corps in Katsina state to liaise with other security agencies in deploying additional personnel to the affected areas.

This order, according to a statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, is in addition to the already deployed personnel for this purpose as well as those already deployed for operation ‘Sharan Daji’ in the state.

The statement further noted that the commandant general gave the directive after summoning the Katsina state commandant to brief the management on the security situation in the state.

While reiterating the core mandate of the corps’ to include, but not limited to the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, registration, licensing, monitoring and supervision of private guard companies and disaster management, the commandant general stressed the need to synergize with other security agencies to enthrone peace in the country.

He promised to send additional equipment and logistics to the Katsina state command to boost its operations.

The commandant general also called for calmness and advised members of the public to be law -abiding and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.