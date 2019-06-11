NSCDC deploys personnel for Democracy Day

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu has directed the massive deployment of personnel to provide security coverage ahead of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration in order to forestall security breaches nationwide and to guide against the insinuation that some persons with sinister motives are planning to scuttle the celebration.

The commandant general in a statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, charged the operations department at the headquarters, zonal commanders as well as the state commandants on the need for strategic and massive deployment of personnel to all nooks and crannies as well as locations where critical infrastructure and national assets are installed.

The NSCDC boss reiterated that sniffer dogs and all specialised units be deployed for the operation.

Gana urged officers and men deployed for the assignment to be good ambassadors and remain neutral, resolute and committed to the service of the nation.

He reaffirmed that the welfare of the staff is of utmost priority therefore, there should be no compromise, but should carry out their duties with a high sense of credibility, integrity and diplomacy bearing in mind the motto of the corps: ‘‘Defending the defenceless.’’

The commandant general also called on politicians and their supporters to shun all forms of violence, thuggery and acts that can lead to a breach of the peace as anyone caught disrupting the activities of the Democracy Day will face the wrath of the law.

He enjoined all Nigerians to pray for the country at this time, that God should guide and protect the elected leaders as they prepare to serve diligently.