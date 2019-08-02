The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Plateau state command says it will deploy 350 officers and men during the forthcoming by-election in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Commandant, NSCDC Plateau state Command, Solomon Olasupo, disclosed this in an interview on Friday in Jos, the state capital.

He revealed that Saturday’s by-election in Bassa has 60 polling units with five officers and men attached to each of the polling units while 50 officers and men would be on standby.

The commandant warned the officers and men against partisanship and being used by politicians to jeopardise the conduct of the polls.

He revealed that the NSCDC is working in collaboration with the police and other security agencies to ensure a hitch -free election.

The commandant appealed to politicians to orderly and advised them to accept the outcome of the results in the spirit of sportsmanship.

He called on the candidates and their supporters to shun all forms of violence that may lead to the loss of lives and property.

Olasupo warned that security agencies would not take it lightly with any person or group that breach the peace before, during and after the election.