NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel for Easter celebration

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Command in Edo says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to ensure a peaceful and secured Easter celebration in the state.

The Commandant of the Corps in Edo, Mr George Edem, gave the assurance at a news conference in Benin on Monday.

Edem assured the residents that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the state.

The commandant also said that the corps would be collaborating with other sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration across the state.

ALSO READ: Court sentences man to 6 months imprisonment for impersonation

He stressed that the corps personnel had been well equipped to tackle all form of security threat.

Edem, therefore, urged residents to go about their legitimate businesses, as the command would ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“We will also provide adequate security in places of worship, motor parks, recreational centres and other places to prevent any form of threat to lives and properties,” Edem said.

He called on residents to volunteer information on criminals around them for prompt security actions. (NAN)