Sokoto – The Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has denied the report that a personnel of the corps has tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Hamza Illela, made the denial in a statement he issued to newsmen in Sokoto, on Wednesday.

Illela said an online newspapers had on Tuesday, reported that a personnel of the corps, who was not named, had fled the isolation centre in Lagos ,to Gidan Sanda area, near Kalambaina in Sokoto.

“The alleged fleeing person is not a personnel of the corps, as he has no relationship with NSCDC,” he said.

He described the report as false and an unverified report, aimed at tarnishing the good image of the corps.

“The unsubstantiated report is a figment of the imagination of its author and we reject it in its totality,” Illela said.

The spokesman appealed to the public to discountenance the report and to sustain its confidence in officers and men of the command.

He, however, explained that the suspected case had tested negative of the Coronavirus after medical investigation.

He then advised journalists to always cross check their facts before publishing stories as such reports were capable of ruining the good image of individuals or organisations .

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced the coming on stream of two new laboratories in the national COVID-19 laboratory network.

The inclusion of the duo brings to 13, the number of laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, on the sideline of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), briefing on COVID-19.

Ihekweazu said that the additional laboratories were an important target, but added that there was still a lot more to do.