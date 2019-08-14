

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In the aftermath the death of a 100 level student of Niger Delta University (NDU), Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of Bayelsa state, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Muhammadu has commiserated with the family of the deceased student.

According to in a statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, the visibly disturbed NSCDC boss while lamenting over the incident, described the situation as unfortunate and regrettable, pointing out that it was an accident that could have been avoided had the personnel been a bit more careful with his riffle.

He described the untimely death of the young man as a huge loss to the family and prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, while at the same time assuring the family that the erring officer will not go unpunished, but be appropriately sanctioned and dealt with in accordance with the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Gana stressed that the corps places premium on human life as an inviolable entity, hence, his administration from inception has maintained zero tolerance for accidental discharge from personnel of the service.

This he stated, explains why so much energy and resources is channelled towards training and retraining of officers and men of the corps, but most importantly, arms bearing personnel because of the sensitive nature of their job.

While berating his personnel involved in the accidental discharge, he profoundly appreciated the family of the deceased for their show of understanding and assured them of necessary support in reducing their burden and ensuring that the deceased is given a deserving and befitting burial.

For the erring officer, the commandant general hinted that he is currently in detention and been thoroughly investigated to unravel the circumstances that led to the costly mistake.

He therefore, seized the moment to warn all officers and men of the corps to put up a more responsible and patriotic attitude towards their professional calling and desist from behaviours that will drag the good name of the organization in the mud.

Emphasizing that the corps is noted for humility and integrity in service delivery, he asserted that stiff penalty will be handed down to anyone found culpable in such avoidable and life threatening mistake.

The alleged NSCDC personnel was on official escort duty at Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state when the unfortunate incident occurred.