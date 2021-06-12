NSCDC CG pledges commitment to enhance security in North East

The Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar, has reiterated the commitment of the corps to enhancing security in the North East.

Abubakar stated this on Friday, in Maiduguri, at the opening ceremony of the first security empowerment workshop for personnel of the corps.

Abubakar said the workshop, which has as its theme: “Boosting the morale and capacity of NSCDC officers for improved performance’’, was inaugurated in the north east for strategic reasons due to the security situation in the zone.

“That we are inaugurating this workshop in the Northeast region, is strategic, considering the prevailing security situation in this region.

“It is also a pointer to the corps’ avowed commitment towards strengthening the capacity of its personnel to effectively tackle insecurity in the region, in synergy with the Military and other security agencies,’’ Abubakar said.

The CG said that the training, at this critical time, was meant to rejig and oil the corps’ operational machinery for optimal performance.

He lauded the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) and governors in the Northeast region who, he said, as major stakeholders, invested in the corps for its role in safeguarding lives and property, and the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructures (CNAI).

“This is as well as protection of farmers and farmlands for the purpose of ensuring food security.

“Permit me to specially thank our host, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum, for not only providing the platform for this empowerment workshop, but for his relentless efforts, support and contributions to the growth and development of the NSCDC in the state.

“I want to also appreciate our father, the Honourable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for his constant and sustained support, which has given the corps its pride of place within the country’s security architecture,’’ Abubakar said.

The Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, lauded the new leadership of the NSCDC for the workshop and other measures taken to motivate and boost the morale of officers and men of the corps.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Shuaib Belgore, the minister said that the ministry would continue to support the corps, to be more effective and take its rightful place within the nation’s security echelon.

He lauded Zulum for his sustained support to the corps, particularly in the provision of vehicles, security equipment and office accommodation.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, described the workshop as timely now that the state had commenced the resettlement of displaced persons in their ancestral homes.

Zulum, who lauded the NSCDC for being a dependable partner in the fight against insurgency and restoration of civil authority in recovered areas, assured the corps of the state government’s continued support.

He noted the role of the NSCDC’s Agro Rangers in protecting farmers in the state, while urging the workshop participants to make good use of the opportunity provided by the training to enhance their performance. (NAN)