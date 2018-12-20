NSCDC boss plans to boost security in Abia during Christmas

Abia State command of the National Security and Civil Defence Corp, (NSCDC) says, it has marshalled out new plans to boost security in the state this Christmas season. The new commandant of the organisation, Barrister Nnamdi Cyprian disclosed this at Government House, Umuahia when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, adding that his men have arrested 17 persons for pipeline vandalism. He solicited the assistance of the state government to enable them discharge their duties effectively. Responding, the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu charged the organisation to deploy more proactive approach to the fight against pipe line vandalism in the state. Abia State, the governor said, has 150 km of pipeline which need to be protected against vandalism to avoid unwanted consequences such as fire disaster. The Governor challenged the command to also fight the issue of child trafficking and cultism confronting the state and stressed the need for collaboration among the security agencies in the state to fight social crime. He stated his administration’s commitment to supporting the security agencies in the state to carry out their duties effectively.