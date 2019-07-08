Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Commandant General, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has exonerated the Corps personnel who was accused of preventing a sitting judge in Kebbi State from entering the court.

He explained that the personnel who was charged with the responsibility of protecting the court from being vandalized as requested by the State Judicial Council only approached the Judge upon her arrival to inform her that the entrance of the court was under lock and key but was misunderstood and alleged to have prevented the judge from entering the court.

Muhammadu in a statement signed by the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, said no personnel of the Corps under his watch would try to infringe on the fundamental human right of anyone not to talk of a judge.

Recall, last week a video alleging that NSCDC Corps personnel prevented a sitting judge in Kebbi State from entering the court trended on the social media.

Muhammadu said that when his attention was drawn to the video on the social media, he summoned the State Commandant to the Headquarters and also constituted a committee to look into the matter for appropriate action.

According to him, the report from the State said, the Court entrance was under lock and key by the government and the personnel was assigned to protect the environment from being vandalized as requested by the State Judicial Council in a letter to the State Command.

“Upon arrival of the Judge to the court premise, the personnel approached to inform her that the entrance is under lock and key but unfortunately he was not given a listening ear rather was alleged of preventing the judge from entering.

“The Corps as a law abiding agency of government charged with the responsibility of protecting the populace and their property, could not do such by infringing on the fundamental human right of the judge rather its personnel were deployed to protect the area and to maintain peace.

“The Corps does not have any ulterior motives towards anyone. Therefore, the incident should not be misunderstood or giving different interpretations.”

Furthermore, the NSCDC Boss reiterated that, the Corps under his watch will never take side rather will deliver quality services to all and sundry irrespective of class or creed.

While calling on the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary for peaceful resolution as well as the Nigeria Bar Association, he urged them to remain calm as the Corps respect the sanity of every office.